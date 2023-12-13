TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stargazers rejoice, tonight the best meteor shower of the year peaks, but will clouds cover your view?

Considered the best meteor shower of the year by space.com, the Geminids are expected to peak in the middle of the night and the late morning hours, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

“We’ll likely see areas of clouds building back in overnight tonight with an upper-level system off to our west,” KSNT News Meteorologist Becky Taylor said. “However, there may be some breaks in the cloud cover where you could catch a glimpse of some shooting stars. Even though viewing conditions aren’t perfect here in Northeast Kansas, it’s still worth a shot if you want to see the meteor shower.”

Cloud cover may obstruct views of the Geminids meteor shower.

The Geminids come from the asteroid Phaethon, which acts like a comet. Geminids often have intense bright colors and are seen in the middle of the night, according to the AMS.

Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration recommends the following advice for viewers:

Find an area well away from city/streetlights.

Be prepared for winter temperatures.

Give your eyes around 30 minutes to adapt to the dark.

Less intense and in fewer numbers, the Ursids will follow the Geminids. Starting Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, observers may see five to 10 Ursids per hour in the late morning hours.

