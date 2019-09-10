Gender of tiger cubs at Rolling Hills Zoo revealed

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The genders of the three tiger cubs that were born at the Rolling Hills Zoo were revealed on Tuesday.

During their first veterinary check-up, it was discovered that the newest additions the zoo include one boy and two girl tiger cubs.

This was only the second time zookeepers had handled the Amur tiger cubs since their birth on August 14.

“Since their birth, via the tiger cameras, the animal care staff have been watching these three grow, shared Brenda Gunder, General Curator. “I feel the male was the firstborn due to his size from day one. The firstborn has been on the move and keeping his mother Andrea busy, and has also remained the largest of the three. We have been saying “he” when talking about how mobile the firstborn has been and that Andrea must continually keep him with the group because he likes to wander away from her.”

During their exam, the vet checked to make sure that the umbilicus were healing nicely, listened to their hearts and lungs, and examined their eyes, ears and overall body conditions.

The cubs and their mother have been off exhibit since their birth and will remain off exhibit for the time being.

“Currently Andrea and her cubs are off-exhibit and Andrea will let us know when she and her cubs are ready to venture out to their outdoor habitat,” shared Bob Jenkins, RHZ’s Executive Director. “We anticipate that the cubs will be off exhibit for approximately two months, possibly longer.”