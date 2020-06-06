‘General Leasing and Marketing’ deemed total loss after fire

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a fire on Friday night around 7 p.m. at General Leasing and Marketing, located right outside of Oskaloosa.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the entire structure on fire, which included the home of its owners.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely.

Crews fought the fire into the early morning on Sunday and were still on scene cleaning up as of this afternoon.

Kansas Fire Marshals are still investigating what caused the fire to start and have deemed the building a total loss.

General Leasing and Marketing leases trailers, containers, and also puts truck beds together.