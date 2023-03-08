TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News Evening Anchor David George and Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller left Topeka early Wednesday morning for a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

The quick excursion will include a dinner with St. Jude representatives on the evening of March 8 to discuss new research, treatment options, fundraising efforts and the ongoing collaboration with TV stations, like KSNT, for the annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaways.

Thursday, March 9 will be busy with training sessions, promotional opportunities, a hospital tour and interviews with several employees and families. These visits will be with a lab operations supervisor who monitors groundbreaking research; a social worker who focuses on dying, death and bereavement; a child that is now cancer free after years of treatment; and a family that champions St. Jude causes despite losing their son Brady at age three.

KSNT 27 News is proud of its continuing support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the families that go there for treatments at no cost.

Stay tuned for more after David and Matt return. Also get ready as ticket sales will begin this April, and the drawing for another new home, plus other great prizes, is rapidly approaching in early summer.