TOPEKA (KSNT) – Actor and comedian George Lopez will be coming to a Kansas venue later this year, according to a Facebook post.

Lopez is currently on his stand-up comedy tour, the Wall World Tour, which has him traveling across the country. He is set to perform a comedy act at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort on May 26.

Those who want to attend also have the chance to win two front-row tickets to his show by talking about their favorite movie or show that Lopez starred in by liking, sharing and commenting on Prairie Band Casino’s Facebook post. The winners will be announced when tickets go on sale on March 28 at noon.

Tickets for Lopez’s tour can be found here but his show at Prairie Band Casino has yet to appear on the list of venues.

Lopez has been in films such as “Gnome Alone,” “Rio,” “Rio 2,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” “Escape from Planet Earth” and more. He also had a hit sitcom series that ran for six seasons on ABC called “George Lopez.” He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and Time Magazine named him one of the Top 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America.