MANHATTAN (KSNT) – George Takei will be visiting the Sunflower State for an exclusive discussion at a local university.

Kansas State University announced in a press release on its website that Takei, best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise, will be at the university for a lecture later this month. Takei will be speaking about his book, “They Called Us Enemy,” during his visit which is open to K-State students and other members of the public.

Takei’s book is described by the university as an illustrated memoir produced with help from Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and artist Harmony Becker. The story gives readers a glimpse into the Japanese internment camps of WWII through the eyes of Takei and his family. Takei gives a firsthand account of his years spent living behind barbed wire, his mother’s difficult choices and his father’s faith in democracy.

Takei’s book was chosen by the university as the K-State First Book for 2023. This means that it is featured in the university’s reading program for the year. The book will be used in campus and classroom activities throughout 2023.

The lecture, “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei,” will be at McCain Auditorium and start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. While the event is free and open to students, faculty and staff, they will need to pick up tickets in person in order to attend. Tickets are available for pickup starting on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the McCain box office. You can sign up to receive a ticket in advance by going to McCain’s website and creating an account.

Those who want to attend but are not K-State students, faculty or staff can pick up tickets at Stiefel Theatre in Salina for another lecture by Takei at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. More information on this lecture can be found by clicking here. For more information on Takei’s upcoming visit, click here.