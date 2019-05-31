“Germanfest” kicks off in Oakland Saturday night

Thousands are expected to come out for this year’s “Germanfest” in the Capital City. The highly anticipated event takes place outside the Sacred Heart Church at 312 NE Freeman St in Oakland.

Members of the Sacred Heart and St. Joseph parish cook for five days straight to prepare all the strudels, pork with sauerkraut, brats and all the other tasty treats for the two day event.

“We started out with our ancestries. We’re cooking their food, what they taught us to do and it’s just a gathering. It’s a beautiful opportunity,” said Maureen Steinbock, kitchen director for Germanfest.

Steinbock says it takes six months of planning to get Germanfest off the ground. The event helps fund the Holy Family Catholic School and Hayden Catholic High School.

Click here for more information