TOPEKA (KSNT) – Want to get a taste of New Orleans here in Kansas, while supporting kids in our community? The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka has a way you can do that.

The Big Easy Bash will be Saturday, August 7 at the Adams Club at 550 SE 27th St. You can enjoy authentic creole food prepared by a cook from New Orleans, custom-made beer from Iron Rail Brewing, live music and more.

Tickets are still available and are $75, which includes admission, dinner and two beverages. To get yours, click here.