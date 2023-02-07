TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Valentine’s Day shenanigans are underway for the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Top City.

Raffle tickets are being sold for the Valentine’s Day Gift Basket being given away this year. It’s filled with things like picture frames, chocolates, earrings and even a Bath & Body Works set. Raffle prices are as follows for the basket:

$5 for 1 chance to win

$10 for 3 chances to win

$20 for 7 chances to win

Winners for the raffle will be drawn at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 so that participants can have it by Valentine’s Day.

RMHC is also gearing up for the annual Robert Memorial Sporting Clays on Saturday, April 22. Early bird registration for that event is open and costs $45 for the first round and $40 for any additional rounds. Click here if you are interested in signing up!