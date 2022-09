TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual Great Topeka Duck Race returns to Lake Shawnee next weekend. Jimmy Brough stoped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us how people can get involved.

The race begins at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Shawnee Saturday, Sept. 17. You can adopt a duck for $5 each. This year, the race will benefit Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka Serving Shawnee County.