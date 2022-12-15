TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Oakland gourmet hot dog restaurant is expanding to a new corner of Topeka on Thursday.

Fire Station Doghouse has opened up a new location in South Topeka as the Fire Station Doghouse Diner. Along with offering the classics dogs available at their original spot, the diner has a plethora of new things on the menu for hungry Topekans. Owner Johnny Jackson said that he wanted the diner to capture that “old school” look and give customers plenty of options.

“We believe in choices,” Jackson said. “What’s better than having a lot of choices?”

The diner will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner items. Breakfast options include classics like pancakes, waffles and biscuits and gravy along with unique items like “The American Firefighter” and the “Bump-Up Buffet.” For lunch, ribs, wings and flatbread pizzas are the name of the game.

Specials will also be available exclusively on Friday and Saturday nights for dinner. Friday night is “Freshwater Food Night” which will feature fried walleye and “Backwoods Lo-Boil.” Saturday nights are dedicated for “Prime Rib Night” and will feature, you guessed it, prime rib. Other entrees and desserts will also be available on these nights.

The diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The drive-thru is not operational yet but the restaurant has seating for 52 people. You can find the diner at 841 Southwest 21st St. or you can stop by the original Fire Station Doghouse in Oakland located at 2211 NE Sardou Ave.

To follow the Fire Station Doghouse online, check out their Facebook by clicking here. Look below to see the menu options: