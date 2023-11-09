TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka’s Youth of the Year concert is quickly approaching.

This year’s concert will feature songwriter and artist Jeremy Lister, as well as guitarist Kaleb Jones. Jeremy Lister is best known for being a part of the acapella group Street Corner Symphony on NBC’s “The Sing Off”. Lister has also collaborated with renowned artists Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, Chely Wright and Meghan Trainor!

Jennifer LeClair joined the 27 News Morning Show to speak about the concert and the two featured teens, Ju’Lyssa and Valerie, who will be the front runners of the event.

“The real stars of the show are our two teens that are going to be sharing a speech that night, talking about their life and the role the Boys and Girls Clubs have played in their journeys,” LeClair said.

She said after the teens give their speeches, the audience will have the opportunity to choose which one of the ladies will move on to compete in their state-wide competition in the spring.

“We needed an opportunity to really celebrate our teens, but also engage the community in the process,” she said. “Because, ultimately, whoever is named the Youth of the Year from Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, we want them to go onto the state competition with the backing of their community.”

The event also gives people the chance to see the Jayhawk Theatre one last time before it closes down at the end of the year for renovations.

“They have such amazing things around the corner for the Jayhawk Theatre,” she said. “It’s already a beautiful space but I can’t wait to see what they do with it. “

