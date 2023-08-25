TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Councilwoman for District One Karen Hiller and community leader SJ Hazim joined the 27 News morning show to speak about 4th Annual Get Down in T-Town Event.

The event will be at the Brown vs. Board Mural at SE 15th St. and SE Monroe St. this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4-9 p.m. Hiller and Hazim encourage everyone to come out to the event, and to bring your own lawn chairs if you can!

There will be food, vendors, live performances and more. To hear about the event in full, watch the full interview above, or click here to go to the event’s homepage.