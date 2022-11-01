Brian R. Peete is the newest director for the RCPD. (Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director – here’s some background information to help you get to know him.

Brian R. Peete was selected as the new director of the RCPD on Oct. 31 by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency. He will be the sixth director since the establishment of the RCPD in 1974.

Peete currently resides in Montpelier, Vermont where he serves as the Chief of Police for 27 full-time law enforcement personnel. His department serves a population of 20,000 people.

The RCPD says that before serving as the chief of police in Montpelier, Peete served as police chief for the Alamogordo Police Department in New Mexico, the Chief Forensic Audit Investigator for Public Safety and as a Chief Investigator for the City of Chicago’s Inspector General’s Office. He was also a patrolman, field training officer and Fusion Center Analyst for the Chicago Police Department.

The RCPD says that Peete also spent time in federal law enforcement in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations as the Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge, Detachment 206 Las Vegas, Nevada. In this role, he was deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom and coordinated U.S. and Afghan forces in over 150 counter espionage, counterterrorism/counterintelligence and force protection missions.

He was also the Regional Manager for Operations Enhancement, 2nd Field Investigations Region at Langley Air Force Base. He was responsible for investigations and operations involving over 400 Special Agents in 31 AFOSI offices worldwide, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before his service in law enforcement began, Peete was an Air Force aircraft maintenance officer who commanded three separate maintenance flights.

Peete has a master’s degree in Police Psychology, a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with an emphasis on Employment Relations and has collectively managed over 1,000 people, 14 facilities and over $1 billion of assets and operating budgets throughout his career.

Peete is married to his wife Natalie and has one daughter named Gabriella.

Dennis Butler served as the previous director for the RCPD. He became the director in 2018 and served in the position until retiring on Jan. 31, 2022.

