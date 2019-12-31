Gil Carter Initiative carries on legacy of Topeka baseball star through youth program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A topeka woman is keeping the legacy of a former baseball star alive through serving kids in the community.

As a nurse and a chef, taking care of people is right in Erma Forbes’ wheelhouse.

She’s the founder and president of the Gil Carter Initiative in Topeka. It’s an organization that engages kids in activities like culinary arts, music and even agriculture.

“We would bring in different cultures, different educational dreams and so forth, give them things that they wouldn’t normally do,” said Forbes.

The opportunities it provides kids in the community is why volunteer Mark Arganbright decided to get involved.

“They haven’t had the opportunity to do some very basic culinary stuff, haven’t had the opportunity to do a lot of these life-enriching things that a lot of folks take for granted,” said Arganbright.

The program was created to honor the memory of baseball star and Topeka native Gil Carter, who was most known for hitting the longest home run in organized baseball at 733 feet.

“I took care of him the last year of his life,” said Forbes. “He was terminally ill with cancer. During the process, we developed a close relationship as nurse and patient.”

When he passed away in 2015, he left it up to erma to make sure he wasn’t just remembered for his baseball accomplishments.

“He also mentored children all over Topeka,” said Forbes. “He tried to help them to get away from crime and mischief.”

Through the Gil Carter Initiative, Erma and a group of dedicated volunteers have made good on that promise to continue Gil’s legacy, and have been improving the lives of kids in his home town.

“To see the excitement and the joy, and then to see them enjoy it, physically enjoy it, it is really really worth it all,” Forbes said.

