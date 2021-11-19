Gingerbread Home for Holidays is back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for Holidays is back after cancelling last year because of the pandemic.

TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays

Although the event is smaller this year, KSNT’s David George went out to help judge the contest.

“There are still many activities for younger children and worth a visit for families this weekend,” George said.

Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays takes place from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The event is open today, Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can bid on gingerbread homes, see a model train display, or shop for arts and crafts at the Holiday Boutique.

Tickets can be purchased online.

TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays

TPAC’s Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays