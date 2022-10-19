TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo reports that Hope, Sarge and Liz have made it to their new giraffe enclosure.

“On Saturday, October 15, all three giraffes have made it home (inside) their new barn! Thank you a million times to our keepers, volunteers, and other staff.” The Topeka Zoo

Giraffes at the Topeka Zoo have taken up residence in a new enclosure. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Zoo)

On March 10, 2023, the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center will open the largest habitat in its history. Giraffe & Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe, along with the Lesser Kudu, Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane and Thomson’s Gazelle. The habitat will interact with the Zoo’s African safari-themed project, Camp Cowabunga, which opened in 2018.

“Around the end of the month, (September) we will be moving the Giraffes that are currently here to the new exhibit. Around the end of October, we will start bringing in the other animals that complete this project,” Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, of Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, said earlier this year.

The Topeka Zoo has been working all last week to move its giraffes to their new enclosure. By using an alleyway, the giraffes are able to freely walk from their current enclosure to their new space at their own pace.

“There’s always that potential, as small as it may be, for either a person or an animal to get injured,” said Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo Director. “This just seemed, maybe not the easier way, but the friendliest way to do it with our animals.”