The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri have issued a statement in response to the tragic loss of three girl scouts over the weekend.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas & Northwest Missouri are mourning the loss of three girl scouts who died in a car crash in Shawnee County over the weekend.

The three victims have been identified as Laila El Azari, 9, Kylie Lund, 9 and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka. They were all members of Troop 5567 and attended Auburn-Washburn elementary schools. The driver and two other children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Joy Wheeler, CEO of Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri gave the following statement to 27 News:

Our hearts are broken for the girls and families of Troop 5567 who tragically lost three Girl Scouts in an automobile accident on Saturday as they were traveling to Girl Fest, a council-wide family and troop event at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie, Kansas. Our thoughts also go out to one Girl Scout with critical injuries in the hospital and the other Girl Scouts involved in the accident. Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri grieves with the families, friends and loved ones of Brooklyn, Laila, and Kylie as together we comfort one another in the wake of this terrible tragedy. We are supporting the families and troop as they grieve and will honor the lives of our three Girl Scout sisters. Joy Wheeler, CEO, Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri

Dr. Scott McWilliams, Superintendent of Schools with Auburn-Washburn, also put out the following statement in response to the crash: