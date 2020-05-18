Girl with spinal muscular atrophy now able to receive dance lessons again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department made a clarification for its reopening plan. Now in phase 1.5, dance studios can now have 1-on-1 lessons.

Before, studios were considered to fall under gym restrictions, meaning no group classes.

Six-year-old Rileigh Priest has spinal muscular atrophy, which makes it hard for her to get exercise. Thanks to the clarification, she can now go back to getting exercise at the Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance.

“Rileigh calls them spiders which is actually a tingling sensation in your leg,” Rileigh’s mom, Keelley Meade, said. “And since we haven’t been here she keeps saying they’ve come back.”

So Meade said these lessons are long overdue.

Beverly Bernardi Post owns her own dance studio and said being able to teach in-person again is what she has been preparing for.

“Social distancing is not a problem whatsoever and we’ve already done a lot of the health precautions,” Bernardi Post said. “We’ve told parents to make sure they pick their kids up in the parking lot.”

Bernardi Post said these rules will help keep everyone safe.