Girls hoping to be first in Topeka to achieve Eagle rank in Boy Scouts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka teens are hoping to make history. They are both in Boy Scouts and are working to become the first girls in the Topeka area to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Savannah Mazas and Camryn Clark were initially in Girl Scouts. They joined the Boy Scouts in 2019 when the organization started allowing older girls into their flagship scouting program. Now they are working to achieve the highest rank in scouting, by completing their Eagle Project.

“I do think I’m breaking a barrier by doing this because not a lot of girls that do this, cause there’s only a few girls in this troop and there’s only a few other troops in Topeka that allow girls,” Clark said. “So it’s definitely a different experience than most things.”

“I just got to see what my brothers got from the experience so when Boy Scouts first opened up to girls, I was like, I want to get my eagle,” Mazas said.

The girls hope to get their Eagle rank next month in March.