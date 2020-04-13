Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills keeps learning, exercise going through online program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — For Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, engaging in physical and social activity in a group setting is a big part of what they do.

“We were just like everyone in the nation, you know, just scared of what was going to happen and how we’re still going to be able to connect to our girls, which is really important to us,” Executive Director Candice McIntosh said.

Through their ten-week program, volunteer coaches lead small teams of girls in third to eighth grade in discussions and activities that promote physical and emotional health.

Since the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold, they found a new way to continue the learning and the exercising.

“GOTR at-home lessons are these at-home lessons that girls and their families can do either individually or as a group and different things just to keep them physically moving, how to respond to a lot of their social and emotional questions that might be coming up during this time,” said McIntosh.

Delaney Riffel and her mom Tessie have embraced these online lessons.

“It’s really nice that they transferred it to home so that you can still be strong and still have your star power,” Delaney said.

Tessie, Delaney and her older sister Taylor have been involved with the program for years. In fact, it’s become something they look forward to doing together.

“My older daughter, she still does it so all three of us now, this is something that we three can do together,” Tessie said. “We can do it for a really long time, so we can bond through this running experience.”

While they’re not quite sure where the finish line is in this coronavirus pandemic, they’ll keep on running until they get there.