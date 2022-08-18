TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have you ever given an elephant a bath? If the answer is no, the Topeka Zoo may be able to help you out.

It’s Asian Elephant Awareness Month, which means that places like the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center are shining a spotlight on their very own Asian Elephant, Cora. Zoo staff is helping educate the community on the challenges facing the species in the modern day, and what they can do to help.

Cora joined the zoo community in 2016 and lives with an African Elephant named Tembo. The pair live inside one of the larger exhibits at the zoo and are often seen getting hose baths, playing with their toys and spending time with their keepers.

You can lend a hand to our local giants by buying raffle tickets for a chance to bathe Cora. Tickets can be purchased at the following rates:

One ticket – $5

Three tickets – $10

8 tickets – $20

Additionally, there is a guaranteed opportunity to bathe Cora to whoever donates $500 and a special offer for a “Kiss from Tembo” painting with a $20 purchase. Funds raised by this event will be sent to the International Elephant Foundation to help combat the elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, which can be fatal to elephants. The money will go towards providing equipment for diagnosis, staff training and the purchase of anti-viral and other support medications.

For more information, click here or call 785-368-9159.