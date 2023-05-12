TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local mail carriers will collect food for a good cause this Saturday.

It’s called “Stamp Out Hunger.” On Saturday, May 12 Topeka and Shawnee County residents can leave a bag of nonperishable food items by their mailbox and their USPS letter carrier will pick it up and deliver it to Harvesters in Topeka.

It’s the nation’s largest all-volunteer, one day food collection effort. Organizers say it’s an easy way to help stamp out hunger in your community.

“The summer is actually a really crucial time for food drives because when you have kiddos out of school, they’re looking to their parents and their families to provide those lunches that they were consistently getting at school,” Amy Pinger, Harvesters Senior Community Engagement Manager said. “And so that becomes a real challenge for our families.”

The event is held each year on the second Saturday of may by the “National association of letter carriers.”