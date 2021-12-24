Giving back to those who serve, local family bring gifts to Topeka Police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas is the season of giving, and one Topeka family is taking that concept to the next level.

For the last month, the Shavey’s have been collecting donations, snacks and goods for the Topeka Police Department, specifically for the late shift workers.

The idea began last year when the youngest wanted to do something nice for her brother and other TPD officers. Bringing baskets of goodies to emergency responders on Christmas Eve.

With three baskets of goodies, each shift will have the opportunity to grab a treat before heading out for their patrols.

“Something like this is huge because we don’t tell our Topeka Police Department thank you enough,” Joy Shavey said. “You know people want to say the things they say that are negative, but they sure want to call 9-1-1 when they need it. I’m here to say thank you for everything that they do, and this is our way of saying thank you.”

The family hopes the gift boxes raise the spirits of those having to work the late shift on Christmas Eve. They’re planning on this becoming an annual holiday tradition.