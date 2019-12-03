Giving Tuesday helps out local non-profits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The holidays are known as a time of giving and local charities are asking you to keep them in mind during this time of year.

Giving Tuesday is a single-day event that encourages people to give back to local non-profits.

Organizers with the United Way of Greater Topeka said donations are critical for them during the holiday season.

“For our Christmas Bureau Program especially, we wouldn’t be able to serve the families we do through Christmas Bureau,” said Vice President of Resource Development Angel Romero. “There are thousands of individuals that register for that program and we wouldn’t be able to support them without those donations that come in on Giving Tuesday.”

Monetary donations aren’t the only way you can give back. Romero said they’re always looking for volunteers as well.

To find out how you can get involved with the United Way of Greater Topeka, click HERE.