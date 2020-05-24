Glaciers Edge Winery re-opens: “We had some very passionate, loyal customers that would come and that’s what kept us afloat.”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses across Kansas like Glaciers Edge Winery are starting to re-open and adjust to their new normal.

This weekend, owners Mike and Lisa Steinert celebrated their winery’s grand-reopening to the public.

They’ve been doing curbside pickup only for the past couple of months and while they were grateful for the source of income, they say the atmosphere hasn’t been the same.

“It is very strange not to have the interaction,” Lisa said. “I mean we’re social people, we like to talk to people, and interact and engage with them.”

But thanks to loyal customers taking part in the curb side pick up every week, Mike says they’ve made it through what they hope to be the worst for their business during the pandemic.

“We had some very passionate, loyal customers that would come and that’s what kept us afloat…the customer base,” Mike said.

Now, on their grand-reopening weekend, the pair is excited for a little bit of normalcy and to start seeing customers again.

“It was nice to be able to have everybody come out, be jovial and have a good time, but still keep everybody’s distance,” Mike said.

Distance Lisa says they’re maintaining for customers and employees with seating inside and out, clearly marked with signs.

“We’re doing everything we need to be doing, we’re following the rules,” Lisa said. “You know, all the mask wearing and the hand sanitizing.”

And when it comes to actually drinking the wine, there are a few changes, including not being able to drink at the counter, and the option for plastic cups.

“They’ll still get a menu, we can still converse about their wine questions, or maybe a particular wine preference that they have,” Lisa said.

The Steinert’s say they’ll continue curb side pick up too for as long as they’re allowed and might look into adding extra seating in the back to allow for more space between customers.

As for the First Friday events with live music and food they normally have, they’re going to play things by ear in the coming weeks to decide if they’re safe to do.

