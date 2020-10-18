Glaciers Edge Winery reflects on winning 2020 Arty Award

WAKARUSA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Arty Awards recognize many artists in the area in a number of categories for their craft. Glaciers Edge Winery is one of six recipients this year.

From community to performing arts, the Arty Awards recognize them all. For the owners of Glaciers Edge the win came as a surprise, after taking home the “People’s Choice Award.”

“With the weirdness of 2020 we’re just glad that something kind of positive was a result,” said Lisa Steinert, co-owner of Glaciers Edge.

The owners also said many wineries have become even more popular during the pandemic. Glaciers Edge gives people a place to socialize while still spacing out.

“People know that they’re welcome to bring a lawn chair, bring their dogs and really social distance themselves in our nice outdoor space.”

This year’s ceremony was held in a virtual format.