TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual granny basketball tournament returned to Topeka this weekend, and on Saturday, the grannies got a special visit from some other old-school basketball legends.

The Harlem Globetrotters made a special appearance at the Granny basketball tournament at South Topeka’s SportZone. Latif ‘Jet’ Rivers and Cherelle ‘Torch’ George joined in on granny-style, six-on-six basketball. They both had to wear an oven mitt on one hand to level the playing field.

“I believe this is the first time we’ve ever been to granny basketball and it’s incredible,” Rivers said. “Like I said, to see how much fun they have, to see the comradery they have with all the ladies, it’s just amazing.”

The day wouldn’t have been complete without the Globetrotters showing off a few tricks. A few grannies even joined in the fun and showed off some of their ball-handling skills.

“Everybody was getting involved in the game, they had a great time,” Globetrotters’ Louis ‘Sweet Lou’ Dunbar said. “And when somebody had a foul, you hear them say ‘you can’t do that.’ This is awesome man. I mean, who could ask for anything better on a Saturday morning.”

Rivers said returning to Topeka for an event like granny basketball is something ‘you can’t put a dollar on.’ And of course, the grannies loved every minute of it.

“We kind of heard that they were coming and we kind of had to be good and not let anybody know, which was kind of hard because we were all excited about them being here,” Anita Perdue said. She currently plays granny basketball for the Kansas Meadowlarks.

The granny basketball tournament championship is tonight at 6 p.m.