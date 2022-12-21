TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a Christmas tradition unlike any other.

This year, Toys for Tots hand-delivered toys to families in the Topeka area. 27 News got an exclusive ride-a-long during the trek across Topeka. Toys for Tots organizers said this year was a breakthrough, as they added 1,400 more kids to their list.

“This year we definitely exceeded expectations,” said Eric Ortiz. “Each year we try to go bigger, and we definitely above and beyond.”

To stay up-to-date with Toys for Tots events, click here.