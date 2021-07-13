Go for the Goldendoodle: Helping Hands hosts Olympics-themed adoption special

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Playing off the upcoming summer games, Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society is hosting an Olympic-themed adoption special this week. The Pawlympics event discounts the adoption fee by 50% for every cat and dog that isn’t a high-profile pet.

The humane society recently hit capacity, with over 500 pets now in their care. It said the summer months are typically when the shelter is the busiest.

The shelter believes no matter your Olympic event, they have the perfect teammate waiting for you.

“If you’re on a slower team that is on a Netflix marathon, we’ve got some teammates for you,” said Director of Special Events Grace Clinton. “If you are a very active person and you need a team member for your Pawlympics family, we’ve got the perfect match for you.”

The adoption special goes through this Sunday. For more information on how to recruit your next teammate – visit Helping Hands’ website here.