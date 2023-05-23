TOPEKA (KSNT)- On Wednesday, May 24, the American Heart Association is hosting the “Go Red for Women” luncheon at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center.

The event has been happening for decades in the Topeka area and continues to grow stronger each year.

“Cardiovascular health is the number one killer of women, ” Henderson said. “So, we want to hear the survivors’ stories so that we can learn from each other.

Anyone in the community is more than welcome to attend the event, just be aware that your ticket must be purchased before you show up in person. If you would like to purchase a ticket to the event, you can click here.

If you’re interested in donating to the cause, but will not be able to attend the event, you can do so by clicking here.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. at 635 SW Gage Blvd in Topeka.