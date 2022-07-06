TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ASTRA Innovation Center Campus was the stage for a press conference Wednesday morning for GO Topeka to announce the launch of a new platform.

GO Topeka announced the launch of Kansas Innovation Dealroom, a digital platform designed to track startups in Northeast Kansas to evaluate how the ecosystem evolves over time.

“We are eager to take advantage of Kansas Innovation Dealroom to better support and promote our ecosystem and engage with our existing and potential stakeholders,” said Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business for GO Topeka. “Tech startups are a major driver for new-jobs growth and importation of capital, as well as for enhancing our region’s ability to be competitive in the global marketplace.”

President of K-State Innovation Partners Kent Glasscock said the Kansas Innovation Dealroom has tremendous potential for innovation and technology in northeast Kansas.

“The Kansas Innovation Dealroom is an exciting example of how partners in Topeka and Manhattan are working together to advance innovation and new technologies that will create lasting economic impact for northeast Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Department of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “GO Topeka’s support for high-growth-potential startups aligns perfectly with Governor Laura Kelly’s economic development policy, which is focused on developing modern skills and innovation throughout the state.”