TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new startup could be coming to the Capital City soon, as part of Topeka’s innovation strategy Plug and Play. Stephanie Moran, SVP of Innovation for GO Topeka, spent a week with the startup and stopped by 27 News Friday morning to give us the details.

Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capitalist group that helps grow startup companies. The Greater Topeka Partnership said the power of Plug and Play is companies compete to be a part of the animal health and ag-tech accelerator in Topeka. Once they’re exposed to the community, GTP has a chance to entice them to invest in their growth in Topeka.

Moran also talked about the recent Greater Topeka Partnership Small Business awards and small businesses are startups of their own.