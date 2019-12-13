GO Topeka sees Walmart dist. center as opportunity to keep low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Hundreds of jobs are headed to Topeka, but it comes at a time when the city is seeing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever.

KSNT News was first to report that Walmart is planning to build a massive distribution facility in South Topeka, and with it comes 300 full-time jobs.

As of October, the unemployment rate in Topeka is 2.9 percent. But the low rates don’t worry GO Topeka, as they prepare to welcome Walmart to the capital city.

GO Topeka said while they recognize the economy and unemployment rates are at a good low rate, there are still opportunities to fill these jobs.

“Within the Topeka MSA, there are about 34-hundred people that are unemployed,” Molly Howey said with Go Topeka. “So, I think the market is still there. And there is probably potential for some of the folks who are under-employed to upscale and take on some of those jobs as well.”

The Walmart distribution facility will be the fourth one in Kansas and the largest.

The facility will take up to 1.8 million square feet at the Kanza Fire Commerce Park in South Topeka, near the MARS plant.

No word yet on when construction starts or hiring begins.