TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – GO Topeka’s Molly Howey stopped by KSNT News Friday morning to discuss the new Walmart distribution center coming to Topeka, and the JEDO program offering $15,000 for people to live and work in the capital city.

Howey highlighted that Topeka beat out multiple other states for Walmart’s new center, and mentioned the advantages the area brought for them.