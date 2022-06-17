TOPEKA (KSNT) – GO Topeka is actively working to attract young talent to the capital city. Trina Goss, Director of Talent Attraction and Workforce for GO Topeka, stopped by 27 News Friday morning to tell us how.

Unemployment is at historic low levels in Shawnee County. GO Topeka talked with employers who say attracting talent is their number one concern. GO Topeka has made talent attraction and workforce development a top priority by also focusing on childcare and housing.

GO Topeka said it’s facilitating child car summits to bring together experts in this field to begin brainstorming how to enhance their options. They’re also studying other states to see what’s working.