SAINT GEORGE (KSNT) – A day after a car crash claimed the life of a mother from Saint George, friends started a fundraiser to help her family keep move forward.

Tyra Anderson died when her car crashed around 10:45 a.m. on June 2 on the Military Trail Road near Wamego. Her two children, a one-year-old and a three-year-old, were also in the car. While the three-year-old escaped the crash with no injuries, the one-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the GoFundMe that has been set up for Anderson by Tvae Fronce, the money from the fundraiser will be used to help Anderson’s family with physical needs and cover the cost of formula for the one-year-old child.

Tyra was the kind of person that could make anyone feel accepted and heard. She radiated sunshine and love. As her husband and sons try to adjust to life without her, this fundraiser has been started to give assistance in this time of grief. Tvae Fronce, GoFundMe

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyra Anderson, click here.