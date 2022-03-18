TOPEKA (KSNT) – People sneaking into the White Lakes Mall demolition zone are slowing down the removal of the building, and could earn themselves a misdemeanor, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Since crews began tearing down the White Lakes property, the City of Topeka said trespassers have been entering the building, impeding demolition efforts from McPherson Wrecking, Inc. The City of Topeka first noted trespassers were entering the mall on March 15.

TPD Lieutenant Manuel Munoz said that the number of people entering the site is difficult to estimate, as demolition crews on-site usually run off trespassers and refrained from getting TPD involved.

“Every time the work crews find someone inside, they have to halt all demolition until the site can be checked and cleared,” Munoz said. “This causes delays and it is time-consuming to check the entire structure.”

Munoz went on to say that these checks cause delays for the ongoing demolition process, and laid out what could happen if police get involved. If TPD finds someone trespassing in the mall, then they will be warned to not to come back, or they may be given citations for criminal trespass. This is classified as a misdemeanor in Kansas statutes and could land a person 48 hours in jail.

TPD said repeat offenders could be arrested and face additional punishment.