HORTON (KSNT) – Local gamblers will have something new to try out the next time they visit the Golden Eagle Casino in Horton.

On Thursday, May 19, the casino celebrated the grand opening of their new “Eagle’s Nest Bar” with a ribbon cutting ceremony. After careful planning and the pandemic, the casino was able to complete the project over the course of two years. Thursday’s celebration featured $2 beers and musical guest, “Delta Haze.”

”For the area, it’s just another entertainment that we’re able to give to our community,” said Joseph Magbitang, General Manager of the Golden Eagle Casino. “And also, to have another outlet for a lot of our players.”

The full bar and TVs give patrons the opportunity to relax and take a break from the slots. With sports betting now legal in Kansas, the Golden Eagle is looking into what it will take to offer that service to their customers.