MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The hunt is over, the golden ticket to a $5,000 payday was located in Manhattan. Here are what the clues meant.

The Outdoor Bank in Manhattan released its second clue to “The Hunt” on Friday, Aug. 11. Two local sleuths Brandy Henry and Landen Blue took on the adventure. Tuesday evening, the Outdoor Bank announced on Facebook the golden ticket had been found on Eagle Pass Trail near the Rocky Ford Fishing Area in Riley County.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled at the success of “The Hunt” campaign,” Outdoor Bank Spokesperson Bobby Sloan said. “Thousands of people took part in a shared adventure, exploring the beauty and history the Manhattan area has to offer. Seeing families and friends out on the trails, enjoying nature and discovering the value of time spent together outdoors is exactly what Outdoor Bank is all about. We’re also thrilled for Brandy and Landen! They were tracking, solving clues and on the hunt from day one and did a great job of documenting their adventure. A well-deserved reward for their hard work!”

Outdoor Bank will be presenting the winning prize to the duo later today at 4:30 p.m. at the Seth Child Outdoor Bank location in Manhattan.

In an earlier press release, Outdoor Bank said the $5,000 prize will be matched as a donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan. The bank shared with 27 News the treasure hunt’s clues and meanings, they are as followed:

“On historical ground, a secret space, trails of the past, leaving their trace. Search for signs that time bestows, the treasure hides where history grows.” Outdoor Bank clue #1

Clue #1 meaning, according to Outdoor Bank:

“On historical ground, a secret space,” The Rocky Ford area has history going back hundreds of years.

“trails of the past, leaving their trace.” The Rocky Ford site was used as a river crossing with a natural flat bottom, according to rileycountyks.gov.

“Search for signs that time bestows,” The area has historical mill foundations and shows growth of the area over time.

“the treasure hides where history grows.” K-State’s Willow Lake Student Farm and Club explores the history of an area near the treasure location.



“Like a thunderbolt in shrouded glen; A tenacious protector of times have been. Two guardians keep watch, silent and strong. It lays in wait, where known by dawn.” Outdoor Bank clue #2

Clue #2 meaning, according to Outdoor Bank: