TOPEKA (KSNT) – Navigating the Topeka Zoo is about to become a little easier for some visitors.

The zoo is adding a brand-new golf cart to its fleet. The cart will be available for zoo tours and for staff who may have a difficult time walking long distances.

It will also be available for emergencies to quickly transport people through the zoo. Being able to seat four, it allows the zoo to accommodate more people.

“We’ve referred to ourselves as an embraceable zoo,” Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said. “When you have to zip back and forth across the 34-acre campus, sometimes it helps if you can do that a little faster than just walking.”

While the golf cart includes some flashy new features, the zoo is emphasizing safety over everything else.