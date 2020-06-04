Golf tournament raises money for Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools Foundation held its 27th Annual Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament on Thursday in memory of Win Tidwell, a previous USD 501 school district administrator.

The money raised will go toward providing education grants for teachers, according to Pamela Johnson Betts, executive director of Topeka Public Schools Foundation.

“The teachers can identify things that are special that will help compliment and support what they do in the classroom that’s above and beyond what they would normally be able to do with funding given,” Johnson Betts said.

Thirteen teams participated in this year’s tournament, a number that Johnson Betts said is good, providing the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, in order to honor social distancing, the teams participated in ten minute tee times.

Additional funds raised will go toward scholarships, programs and services for Topeka Public Schools.