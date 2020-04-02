Good Neighbor Program serves a need in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For those of you who are stuck at home, there is help nearby when it comes to getting your essential goods delivered. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has a new program to deliver groceries and other necessities straight to your door.

Jackson, Geary and Brown County sheriffs’ offices are doing something similar. If you need assistance you can place your order with a participating store and then call the sheriff’s program number to provide them with the details.

The number for Shawnee County is 785-251-2444. The service is offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm.

Sheriff Brian Hill said “the sheriffs’ office just wants to do what they can to help out during these difficult times. I know there’s a lot of people that are elderly, disabled or live out in isolated locations, maybe with minimal family contact, and we’re trying to assist those folks.”

