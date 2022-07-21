OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A woman was honored on Thursday for helping a couple during a car crash earlier this year.

Amanda Lockhart was given the Lifesaving Award by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for her actions at 7:10 p.m. on March 25, 2022 on Kansas Highway 268 in Osage County. While Lockhart was traveling down the highway, she noticed a serious car crash had just occurred.

Lockhart parked her car started a welfare check on the driver of a car involved in the crash. The driver, Duane Shively, exited the vehicle but the other passenger, Cyndi Shively, was suffering severe injuries. Lockhart jumped into action and, without any regard for her own safety, began to help the Shivelys.

Lockhart entered the car and started to render what medical aid she could to Cyndi until other first responders could arrive. When they did, Lockhart continued to remain in the vehicle to help assist the first responders with removing Cyndi from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office attributed Lockhart’s “quick and selfless response” helped make the crash a far less severe incident that it could have been.