TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of Goodyear’s massive blimps is in the Capital City this week, but it won’t be here for long.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Goodyear spokeswoman Barbara Hatala who said the Goodyear Blimp is in the middle of a two-day visit to the company’s Topeka plant. The blimp is currently on a cross-country trip from Ohio to California and is scheduled to leave Topeka at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. The blimp’s next stop will be at the Goodyear plant in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The last time the Goodyear blimp visited Topeka, it flew over the center of the city and passed close by the Kansas statehouse building. One local managed to capture the moment on video. The photos below were taken near the Combat Air Museum south of Topeka: