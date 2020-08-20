Goodyear Corporate apologizes for Topeka factory slide on acceptable work attire

OHIO (KSNT) – Goodyear Corporate released an apology Thursday for the Topeka plant slide on appropriate attire to wear in the workplace during a diversity training, according to a news release.

“I deeply regret the impression it has created and want to clarify Goodyear’s position,” said Rich Kramer, CEO and president of Goodyear.

The company said the material used in the presentation was not distributed by Goodyear Corporate and the company does not endorse any political organizations, party or candidate.