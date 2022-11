TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fire at the Goodyear plant in Topeka was extinguished in the early morning hours by the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Goodyear plant at 2000 NW Hwy 24 just before 1:45 a.m. to help the Goodyear Fire Brigade with a fire in the facility, according to Gretchen Spiker, director of communications with the City of Topeka. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

No damage estimate was provided.