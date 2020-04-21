Goodyear to begin bringing workers back to certain plants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Goodyear Plant could soon see a return of some of its workforce.

The plant has been idled since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, a national Goodyear spokeswoman said the plant would be closed through at least April 3rd.

When contacted Tuesday morning about the Topeka plant ramping up production again, Melissa Monaco, with corporate communications in Akron, Ohio, replied:

“While the majority of operations at Goodyear’s Americas manufacturing plants remain temporarily suspended until further notice, the company plans a phased restart of production during the second quarter, beginning with some of its commercial truck tire facilities in the U.S. Decisions to resume production will be based on an evaluation of market demand signals, inventory and supply levels, as well as the company’s ability to safeguard the health of its associates.”

The United Rubber Workers Local 307 president said some workers would be returning but would not say when.

The Topeka plant employs more than 1500 workers and makes medium radial truck tires, off the road tires and large HMMWV tires.

The plant with mark its 75th year in Topeka next month.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.