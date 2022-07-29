TOPEKA (KSNT) – Contract negotiations between Goodyear and a local union have been going on for over a month.

If an agreement isn’t reached by 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, the United Steelworkers Local 307 plans to go on strike.

The union is clear with what they want from the contract negotiations.

“If we had a theme for it, it would be one contract for all. We would have competitive wages for everyone. We would have health benefits for everyone. And we would have retirement benefits for everyone.”

– A.J. STATTELMAN OF UNITED STEELWORKERS LOCAL 307.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates throughout the evening.