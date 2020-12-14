Google and YouTube services are experiencing outages right here in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A global outage of Google and YouTube is affecting residents of Kansas as well.
Several Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, Google Suite and Google Maps, began seeing problems around 6:30 a.m. ET.
A quick check of Google at KSNT showed we could still search, but YouTube showed a prompt that said “Something went wrong…”
According to a website that tracks outages some people may experience outages with Gmail as well. The spike occurred around 5:30 a.m.
According to Downdetector Gmail outages went from 3 reports at 5:15 a.m. to 18,660 45 minutes later.